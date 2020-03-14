Is it time for another Harold & Kumar adventure? Sixteen years ago, John Cho and Kal Penn starred as friends who set out on a hilarious journey to fulfill their munchie cravings after smoking weed. The 2004 film Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle became a comedic classic that was followed up with two sequels: Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay in 2008 and A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas in 2011.



Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty Images

Kal Penn took a break from his Hollywood career to take a job working with former President Barack Obama's administration as the Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement. Now that he's no longer working for the White House, Variety wanted to know if the 42-year-old actor would be open to reviving his pothead character for another installment of the series.

“I feel like it’s gotta be a streamer because people just love watching [these movies] in the comfort of their own home on a Friday night at 2 a.m., which is more streaming ‘binge-able’ than it is going to the theater,” Penn told the publication. He added that Cho is open to the idea, as well. “We would love to do a fourth movie. John Cho and I text about it all the time."

“Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg — who created and wrote all three movies in the franchise — we all would love to do one," Penn added. "I think we all, thankfully, have the blessing of being really busy right now and want to find the right venue and the right timing.” Would you want to see another Harold & Kumar film?