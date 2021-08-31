Kal Banx Shares New Project "KEEPITINTHEFAMILY"

The TDE family is preparing for a big year ahead. They've already unveiled the highly anticipated album from Isaiah Rashad, The House Is Burning while recently announcing that Kendrick's next album will be his last on the label. Even with the big news in the Top Dawg camp, their hustle remains unmatched.

This wee, Top Dawg Entertainment producer Kal Banx showed out with his latest body of work, KEEPITINTHEFAMILY. The eight-track effort boasts one credited feature from Kiefer. Sonically, it follows a blueprint laid down on The House Is Burning (which Kal contributed to), merging Southern chopped-and-screwed elements with calming and soulful lo-fi production.

The latest from Kal Banx is what you need to have on rotation right now. Check out KEEPITINTHEFAMILY below and let us know your thoughts.