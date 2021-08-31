mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kal Banx Shares New Project "KEEPITINTHEFAMILY"

Aron A.
August 31, 2021 16:09
124 Views
00
0
CoverCover

KEEPITINTHEFAMILY
Kal Banx

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Coming off of Isaiah Rashad's "The House Is Burning," the TDE producer shares a brand new project titled, "KEEPITINTHEFAMILY."


The TDE family is preparing for a big year ahead. They've already unveiled the highly anticipated album from Isaiah RashadThe House Is Burning while recently announcing that Kendrick's next album will be his last on the label. Even with the big news in the Top Dawg camp, their hustle remains unmatched. 

This wee, Top Dawg Entertainment producer Kal Banx showed out with his latest body of work, KEEPITINTHEFAMILY. The eight-track effort boasts one credited feature from Kiefer. Sonically, it follows a blueprint laid down on The House Is Burning (which Kal contributed to), merging Southern chopped-and-screwed elements with calming and soulful lo-fi production. 

The latest from Kal Banx is what you need to have on rotation right now. Check out KEEPITINTHEFAMILY below and let us know your thoughts. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Kal Banx Shares New Project "KEEPITINTHEFAMILY"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject