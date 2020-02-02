Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson had a brief moment of dating and ended things after reports suggested Pete was a little too intense. "It looks like Pete and Kaia are over. It got very overwhelming for Kaia. Pete has a certain M.O. and he’s very intense to his girlfriends. Kaia is only 18 and it’s a lot to deal with," a source said.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When the couple was together for a brief stint, Kaia clearly got a taste of what it was like to be under the spotlight and is now teasing the ridicule she was subjected to. The 18-year-old posted an image to her Instagram story that sees her reading "The One Minute Mother" with a tub of ice cream. "Read into this," she captioned the image. We think it's safe to say Kaia is not at all pregnant and is making fun of the media for the reach of ever post.

After Pete and Kaia broke up, the comedian joked on air that he's seeking some help. "I'm going on 'vacation' but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces, and it costs $100,000 but I still have roommates," he said on air.