Ryan Breaux, the younger brother of Frank Ocean, and his friend Ezekiel "Zeek" Bishop, tragically died in a car accident on Sunday. Their friends have been sending messages and sharing memories with the two as a tribute and now, model Kaia Gerber is joining the pack with her own post.

Sharing multiple photos and videos with Ryan and Zeek, Kaia remembered her two close friends with a heartbreaking message.

"Ryan and Zeek, my heart is so heavy right now," she wrote on Instagram. "I can’t put into words how grateful I am for every second I was lucky enough to spend with you. the two people who made me smile the biggest. I will never forget that. I can still feel you here. I can still hear your laughs. I promise to keep trying to smile for you, I love you both forever."

She ended by hoping that they keep each other safe in the after-life, always remaining close.

"Rest peacefully always by each other’s side," wrote Gerber.

Ryan Breaux was eighteen-years-old at the time of his death. Ezekiel "Zeek" Bishop was twenty. The two young men were classmates, driving in a Tesla before swerving off the road and crashing into a tree.

Rest in peace, Ryan and Zeek.

