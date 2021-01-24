mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kai Ca$h Releases New Project "711"

Aron A.
January 24, 2021 16:36
711
Kai Ca$h

Kai Ca$h returns with his new EP, "711."


New York rapper Kai Ca$h is getting ready to dominate the game this year. 2019's Birth of A Borough shed a spotlight on his lyrical talents and ear for production with collaborations alongside Pusha T and many others. Throughout 2020, he kept fans on their toes for a new project as he continued to dish out new records and collaborations including one with Chris Brown.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest project, 711. The EP consists of seven tracks in total with appearances coming from Only One Felipe, THESET, and CEO Trayle. Production on the project comes from Black Mic, Rob Holladay, Jet Taylor, Pain Kid, and more. 

Press play on Kai Ca$h's new project 711 below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track. 

