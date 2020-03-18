KAHRI 1K & Quando Rondo Rep Fallen Homies In Their "When They See Us" Video

KAHRI 1K drops a music video for his "The Ghost of Pecan Acre" single titled "When They See Us," which also features Quando Rondo and speaks on the tough reality of young homies lost to gun violence.

KAHRI 1K, the premiere artist for Pusha T's new record label Heir Wave Music Group, continues the promotion of his new LP titled The Ghost of Pecan Acre by dropping a music video for the Quando Rondo-assisted album cut "When They See Us."

If the song title sounds familiar, it's because KAHRI was clearly inspired by the powerful Netflix miniseries When They See Us. While that cinematic experience deals with young Black boys being convicted for a crime they didn't commit, the Petersburg native's video focuses more on the topic of young Black boys losing their lives to gun violence happening in the hoods of America. Both emcees rap that, given the rate at which their homies are dying out there, they feel validated to strap up and protect themselves since neither of them "refuse to be the next one." While we can't 100% agree with that mindset all the way, we do give props for the R.I.P. tributes seen throughout the nearly four-minute video.

Take a look at the music video for "When They See Us" by KAHRI 1K featuring Quando Rondo above, and listen to his album The Ghost of Pecan Acres right now on all streaming platforms.