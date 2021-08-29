Kacy Hill Offers Poetic And Melancholic New Single "Seasons Bloom"

Kacy Hill has been doing her thing for quite some time now and if you're familiar with her work, then you know just how great of a singer she is. After appearing on Travis Scott's "90210" all the way back in 2015, she has continued to release new music, and fans are always eager to hear what she's been working on. This past week, Hill dropped her new song "Seasons Bloom" and it is yet another demonstration of her immense talent.

With this track, we get a melancholic intro that allows Hill to offer some poetic lyrics. Eventually, the song opens up into the chorus, which is where the production starts to get a bit brighter. These two contrasting vibes work in contrast with one another, and it makes for a nice song that has us yearning for more music from the singer.

You can stream the new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's all the world that I could want

You make me feel like I'm alive

It’s all the world that I could want

Seasons bloomin' in your arms