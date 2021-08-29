mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kacy Hill Offers Poetic And Melancholic New Single "Seasons Bloom"

Alexander Cole
August 29, 2021 14:49
118 Views
01
3
Image via Kacy HillImage via Kacy Hill
Image via Kacy Hill

Seasons Bloom
Kacy Hill

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kacy Hill's "Seasons Bloom" will have you on cloud nine.


Kacy Hill has been doing her thing for quite some time now and if you're familiar with her work, then you know just how great of a singer she is. After appearing on Travis Scott's "90210" all the way back in 2015, she has continued to release new music, and fans are always eager to hear what she's been working on. This past week, Hill dropped her new song "Seasons Bloom" and it is yet another demonstration of her immense talent.

With this track, we get a melancholic intro that allows Hill to offer some poetic lyrics. Eventually, the song opens up into the chorus, which is where the production starts to get a bit brighter. These two contrasting vibes work in contrast with one another, and it makes for a nice song that has us yearning for more music from the singer. 

You can stream the new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's all the world that I could want
You make me feel like I'm alive
It’s all the world that I could want
Seasons bloomin' in your arms

Kacy Hill
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  3
  118
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kacy Hill Seasons Bloom new song new music
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kacy Hill Offers Poetic And Melancholic New Single "Seasons Bloom"
01
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject