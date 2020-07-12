Kacy Hill Creates A Vibe On "Told Me"

Kacy Hill dropped off her sophomore studio album Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again, and it was worth the wait. The former G.O.O.D. Music singer departed the label to go independent, and her new project shows a level of growth and maturity that proves she made the right move. Nestled away on the album is the track "Told Me." This love song is sensual and calm, playing on emotional piano cords and soothing percussions to create a whole vibe.

Hill's airy spacious tone echoes of the chambers of the song and reverberate back at the listener. "Told Me" is a track you can bump while on a night drive. The vibe is so introspective and soothing that it may make for good smoking music too. Hill, once again, has pieced together a track this is emotionally intelligent yet mystically soothing.

