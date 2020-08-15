mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kaash Paige Teams Up With Isaiah Rashad For Vibey New Track "Problems"

Alexander Cole
August 15, 2020 09:07
Kaash Paige new song with Isaiah Rashad is another example of her potential.


Kaash Paige has been earning co-signs from various big artists as of late and it is easy to see why. She is an immensely talented singer who knows how to craft a catchy and vibey hook. Recently, she dropped her debut project called Teenage Fever and fans are already loving it. On the song "Problems," Paige gets a feature from none other than Isaiah Rashad and it's certainly a high-point on the project.

Throughout the track, we get a lovely guitar-driven instrumental all while Paige offers up some melodic vocals. Lyrically, Paige speaks on the pitfalls of being successful at a young age and all of the trials and tribulations that can bring. It's an honest track that speaks to what Paige is probably going through right now.

Quotable Lyrics:

List all my problems, I'm inconsistent
If you text or called I probably missed it
List all my problems, I'll never get it
All this money I'm gettin' I'm quickly spendin'

