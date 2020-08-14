Kaash Paige Releases Debut Album "Teenage Fever" With Features From Isaiah Rashad, Don Toliver, 42 Dugg, & More

Kaash Paige has arrived and it's time to pay attention to her. With a drive to succeed in the music industry, the 19-year-old singer from Dallas, Texas is ready for her spotlight, releasing her debut album Teenage Fever today.

Still relatively fresh on the scene, Kaash Paige is still proving herself to a lot of people. Her music has attracted the right attention though, earning her a label deal with Se Lavi and Def Jam. With her debut EP Parked Car Convos getting people excited about her, Kaash came through with even more sultry daydreaming on Teenage Fever.

The album features appearances from Isaiah Rashad, who she has named as one of her major influences, 42 Dugg, Don Toliver, K Camp, and more. You'll catch all kinds of vibes listening to this one.

Let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. London

2. Grammy Week (feat. Don Toliver)

3. Lost Ones

4. Soul Ties (feat. SSG Kobe)

5. Fake Love (feat. 42 Dugg)

6. Jaded

7. FRIENDS

8. Break Up Song (feat. K Camp)

9. Pull Up

10. Problems (feat. Isaiah Rashad)

11. SOS

12. Mrs. Lonely

13. Karma