Kaash Paige Pays Homage To Frank Ocean On New Track

Kaash Paige is celebrating the eighth anniversary of Frank Ocean's "Thinkin Bout You" by dropping a new song named after the artist that was inspired by Channel Orange's lead single. While Frank's been around for a minute now, Kaash herself has just started making waves in the mainstream, dropping her debut mixtape, Parked Car Convos, in December to rave reviews. The 19-year-old went on to make an impressive contribution to Don Toliver's debut, Heaven or Hell, last month on the track, "Euphoria," alongside Travis Scott, and now, Kaash is planning to drop her official debut studio album, Teenage Fever. The first single off the upcoming project comes in the form of "Frank Ocean," on which the R&B songstress pays true homage to one of the artists that helped shift the genre and inspire her own sound.

"On this day, April 17," reads a message at the beginning of the accompanying visualizer, "Frank Ocean released 'Thinkin Bout You,' becoming one of his most influential songs. Thanks to him, this song was made." On the chorus of "Frank Ocean," Kaash directly references the artist and track in question, singing, "You know I think about you/But you do you think about me?/Like Frank Ocean." One of the most enticing lyrics that stands out in particular is when Kaash sings that she's "Writin' all these love songs for my sobriety." Check out the full track and visualizer below and let us know what you think about this tribute track.

Quotable Lyrics

You can grind on my Chanel belt

Cuff me baby with no bail

Trust me baby I won't tell

Like flower bombs, oh I love your smell