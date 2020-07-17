Kaash Paige Names The Smoking Buddies On Her Bucket List On "How To Roll"

Kaash Paige is the latest to partake in the Quarantine Edition of our "How To Roll" series.

We're back with the latest instalment of our "How To Roll" series, and conducting this special tutorial this time around is none other than Miss Kaash Paige. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to limit our ability to carry out most IRL activities, we asked Kaash to show us how she preps for her smoke sessions quarantine-style. From the comfort of her own bedroom, the songstress offered up some invaluable advice on the proper blunt-rolling methods and confessed to just how many blunts she smokes on the daily.

As she grinds up some Wedding Cake, Kaash reveals her absolute favourite strain of weed, and reminds her viewers to make sure the contents of the blunt are totally stemless. The self-proclaimed speedy roller goes on to name her bucket list of smoking buddies, which includes some of the most well-known stoners in the entertainment industry—Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogen, Wiz Khalifa, and more. She also goes on to tell the story of the highest she's ever been (spoiler alert: it was on 4/20).

Check out Kaash Paige and her trusty Christmas-themed rolling tray in the latest "How To Roll" from home video above.