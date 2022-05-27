Kaash Paige & Lil Tjay Join Forces On "24 Hrs"

Kaash Paige emerged as one of the most promising new talents in R&B a few years ago. She received praise across the board, from fans and peers, while delivering an incredible debut with the release of Teenage Fever. Unfortunately, we didn't hear much from her afterward. Throughout 2021, she remained lowkey while cooking up new heat, though she did appear on Strick's "Bad Girl."

Now, she's back in action with a brand new single that indicates that a new project is on the way. This week, she teamed up with Lil Tjay for her new single, "24 Hrs." It's a slow, sultry jam that marries Paige and Tjay's signature styles for an undeniable smash.

Check out the latest from Kaash Paige below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, shawty, all me

A n***a feel a way and he can meet this .40

I call her devil and she nasty and she naughty

Clingy and she horny, all she want is more me

