K.A.A.N. Rides Dem Jointz Production On New "Mission Hillz" Album

Knowledge Above All Nonsense. These are the words that make up Maryland lyricist's K.A.A.N. artist name, and he has enacted them in his bars all throughout his career. On many of his songs and projects, such as his May 2021 Kaizen album, K.A.A.N. has enlisted the help of renowned producer Dem Jointz for instrumentals.

Dem Jointz is famed for his contributions to Dr. Dre and Eminem's work throughout their careers, and recently aided Kanye West on many of his Donda songs like "Jail" with Jay-Z and "Keep My Spirit Alive" with Griselda artists Westside Gunn and Conway.

Now, K.A.A.N. and Dem Jointz are back again, as Dem provided the production for K.A.A.N.'s new project Mission Hillz, released on March 11. The album contains the four promotional singles in "Greatness," "Matter Fact," "I See" and "2 Much."

Check out what the seasoned rhymer and legendary producer have in store on Mission Hillz below.

Tracklist:

1. Falling Trees

2. Way Out There

3. Flatline

4. Timing

5. U.F.W.

6. Patience

7. Emergency

8. Free Fall

9. Greatness

10. Show Them

11. I See

12. Captured

13. 2 Much

14. Matter Fact

15. Count'n Me Out