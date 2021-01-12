mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

K.A.A.N Is Back With His Latest Project "Long Time No See"

Aron A.
January 12, 2021 14:46
The Maryland rapper releases his new project, "Long Time No See."


Maryland's K.A.A.N had his foot on the neck of 2020. With a global pandemic in play, he had a prolific run that consisted of the release of five albums including Vivid Canvas. K.A.A.N.'s chopper-style flow and skillset as an MC has continued to help his stand out among his peers and he, once again, puts that on display with a brand new project. Wasting no time in a new year, he came through with his latest body of work titled, Long Time No See, The rapper's new project is 13 songs in length with features from Dax and Bleverly Hills. 

Check out the tracklist and project below.

  1. Welcome
  2. Jnco
  3. Out The Gym
  4. No Need ft. Dax
  5. Hard To Tell
  6. Joe Rogan
  7. Where You Been ft. Bleverly Hills
  8. NasQue
  9. Momentum
  10. Kids On A Leash
  11. On God
  12. The Process
  13. Building 
