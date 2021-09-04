K.A.A.N. Delivers Deliciously Dark Vibes On "Correa"

K.A.A.N. came through with Sunset Crest Dr. this weekend, and it's a much-undervalued album. The project packs a lyrical punch and also has quite a few dope beats as well. An example, where both those facts come into play, is "Correa." The track is sinister and hopeful at the same time somehow, showering you in dark vibes but in the most satisfying of ways.

Produced by Bleverly Hills, "Correa" pumps listeners with a siren-like synth and boom-bap percussions that give the track a Wu-Tang vibe. K.A.A.N. raspy bars flow masterfully over the drums, and the mixing is among the best on the project. The engineers really took their time with this one. Check out "Correa" and let us know what you think below.

Quotable Lyrics

Killing and murdering vowels, it's a pleasure, it's been an honor

Shawn Kemp, I just been tapped in with the Sonics

Clark Kent, I feel like superman off the ganja

Fly high till I die or I fly higher

Till I hear the beat click like a typewriter

Me and Blev like Michael and Phil

Mikey Quince off the wall with the thriller feel, it's getting real

We ain't concerned with a record deal