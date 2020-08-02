K.A.A.N. Blesses Up On "All Praise Is Due"

K.A.A.N keeps busy The DMV rapper has dropped off yet another project this year, entitled All Praise Is Due. It's his third project of the year following Blissful Awareness and Twenty Nine. All Praise Is Due runs for 10 tracks, and is produced in its entirety by Big Ghost Ltd.

On Instagram, Big Ghost Ltd explained that All Praise is Due has been bubbling for over three years. “Maaaan… I remember I had hit [KAAN] on New Years Day 2017.. That’s when we first agreed to do a project together,” the producer revealed. “Matter fact the first incarnation of the album was done a few months later. But different circumstances kept setting things back. Eventually everything got recooked [and] re-recorded. The result is something unlike any other #BigGhostLtd project ever. What y’all are getting is something that we took our time to build.” Stream the project and let us know what you think below.