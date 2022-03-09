It has been years since it was first revealed that Kaalan Walker was facing accusations of sexual assault. As time progressed, there were reportedly 30 accusers who came forward with stories of the Superfly star allegedly preying on them, and this week, Rolling Stone reported his trial officially began. Prosecutors alleged that Walker used his verification badge, or "little blue checkmark" on social media, to seek out women with hopes of modeling careers.

Walker is accused of rapes and sexual assaults that date back to 2013, making the 26-year-old just a teenager when prosecutors claim this all began. The actor has reportedly pleaded "not guilty to six counts of forcible rape — two of those related to minors — two counts of rape by an intoxicating substance, unlawful intercourse with a minor, sexual penetration by force," and other charges.



Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

The charges related to this trial reportedly stem from 11 alleged victims, aged 16 to 22. Prosecutors reportedly stated that these girls believed that he was "trustworthy" and when he offered them job opportunities, they were under the impression that it was "legitimate." Once Walker got someone alone, said prosecutors, he became forceful.

“You’re going to be introduced to the real Kaalan Walker, the man behind the movies. you’re going to see a dark side to him — a side that each of these women saw,” Deputy District Attorney Yasmin Fardghassemi told the jury. “You’re going to see that he’s a con artist, a predator who used his limited industry success to bait and trap these young girls, lure them to locations where they were alone, where he was in control, where they were vulnerable.”

“He was relentless, aggressive, persistent, dismissive,” the prosecutor said. “You’re going to learn that he overpowered them by making them feel upset, nervous, confused, anxious and frozen in fear. He sent them into a state of shock where their bodies were frozen in fear. When they said ‘No,’ he kept going. When they said ‘Stop,’ he didn’t care.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Flier, Walker's attorney, accused the near-dozen accusers of "lying" in order to enact "revenge" on his client. Flier reportedly asserted that the girls and women were upset became they engaged in consensual sex and later regretted their decisions.

Of the accusers, a 16-year-old claimed Walker reached out to offer her $5,000 to appear in a music video, but she alleged he raped her. Back in 2014, a woman was 19-years-old when she allegedly got drunk on a party bus that took her to a club where she was turned away by security. She reportedly stated that Walker raped her in a nearby parking lot. Prosecutors alleged that for the 2014 case, authorities have DNA evidence that went unmatched for so long because the victim didn't know who assaulted her.

Flier has refuted each claim.

