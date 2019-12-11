K-Swiss capitalized on multiple pop culture phenomenons this year, including the Ghostbusters pack in celebration of the film's 35th anniversary and a limited edition "Breaking Bad" collab in honor of "El Camino." For their latest celebratory sneaker collab, K-Swiss joined forces with Angry Birds as a nod to the game's 10-year anniversary.

The collection comes to life on the K-Swiss Classic VN sneaker with two different colorways: “Gen 1” and “Forever Red.”

The Gen 1 features a range of Angry Birds-inspired colors including red, yellow, blue, lime green and black, equipped with graphics of the beloved birds. Meanwhile, the Forever Red iteration comes decked out in red, as you'd expect, along with an all-over angry bird print. Both sneakers, priced at $70 each, also come with white midsoles, slingshot hangtags and Angry Birds branding on the tongue and heel tab.

You can grab the commemorative kicks today, December 11 via KSwiss.com.

