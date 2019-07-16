K-Swiss and global gaming organization, Immortals Gaming Club, are taking the E-Sports boom to the next level with the release of the first ever ESports performance sneaker.

Dubbed the One-Tap, the limited-edition sneaker features MIBR, IGC Esports’ elite Counter-Strike: Global Offensive brand. The ONE-TAP is styled in MIBR team colors of black and silver, with the wordmark on the front of the shoe, and the Brazilian crest on the foldable heel.

K-Swiss designers actually shadowed IGC Esports players to develop a shoe suited specifically for the performance needs of players. The collaboration between IGC Esports and designers highlighted three critical features, which were incorporated into the ONE-TAP’s design:

Comfort: Extremely lightweight, the ONE-TAP features a soft and flexible engineered mesh upper with an elasticated closure for a snug fit.

Versatility: The shoe’s slip-on construction allows it to be worn as either a sneaker or a slide. The foldable heel, when folded down, allows the shoe a slipper-like feel for the long hours during a match or practice and can be worn up for sneaker-like fit and stability.

Temperature Control: Placed in an aggressive cut-out of the lightweight cushioned EVA sole, the ‘Flow Cool’ TPU venting unit, allows for maximum breathability and comfort by providing bi-directional airflow. For cooler climates, a second wool-lined in-sole can be inserted to cover the vents, generating warmth.

Select fans that purchase the ONE-TAP will be invited to participate in a Beta program soliciting input on the design to provide the finishing touches. The feedback received will be incorporated in the final release of the shoe in 2020.

Limited quantities of the MIBR ONE-TAP (priced at $125) will be available to the public on kswiss.com/mibr, starting July 17 at 12pm ET.

