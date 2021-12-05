K Suave’s New Album Is “Sexually Active”

On December 3rd, K Suave shared his first project of 2021, Sexually Active, consisting of 17 tracks, including features from D Savage, Buddah Bands, KobeNoBryant, Trippie Redd, KanKan, Zelly Ocho, and Autumn.

Back in 2020, Suave packed on the projects, sharing B4 the SexTape in April, Love Sick in July, 7 Minutes In Heaven in September, and Thot Slayer 2 in December. This year, the self-proclaimed “Thot Slayer” has mostly stuck to singles, dropping off “Mandarin,” “Victorious,” “Cloud9,” and “Bipolar,” over the course of the last few months.

Along with celebrating the arrival of Sexually Active, K Suave also celebrated his birthday this weekend. “I forgot my birthday was at midnight,” he captioned an Instagram carousel. “Keep streaming #sxlyact my gift to y’all ***.”

Just two hours after the album hit streamers on Friday, the “You Know It” artist revealed that it had already risen to #39 on Apple Music’s Top Hip-Hop/Rap Albums chart. “LETS GET TOP 10 NOW, tell yo mom & girlfriend,” he wrote.

Tracklist:

1. Daydreaming

2. WYD 2

3. Dolphins & Whores

4. Sherman Oaks (feat. D Savage & Buddah Bands)

5. Party Over (feat. KobeNoBryant)

6. Kamil

7. Outer Body

8. DeathStar (feat. Trippie Redd & KanKan)

9. Bipolar

10. Eclipse (feat. Zelly Ocho)

11. Sexually Active (feat. Trippie Redd)

12. Charlotte tmrw Raleigh

13. Armani (feat. Autumn)

14. Dark Fantasy

15. Relapse

16. Kyrie

17. Intoxicated