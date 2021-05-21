mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

K Suave & Trippie Redd's New Single "Sexually Active" Serves As "Miss The Rage" Part 2

Alex Zidel
May 21, 2021 12:09
K Suave and Trippie Redd go off on their new single "Sexually Active."


If you're a fan of Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti's new single "Miss The Rage," which recently debuted at #11 on the Billboard Hot 100, then you'll definitely want to check out the latest record from K Suave. The track, titled "Sexually Active," features Trippie Redd and serves as the next chapter for the song, which uses heavily distorted synth samples throughout. You'll instantly catch the influence.

K Suave wasn't trying to pass this one under the radar either. The song is clearly the second part of the "Miss The Rage" saga, using a very similar cover art to make the point extra clear. "Sexually Active" was released alongside a psychedelic music video, which you can check out below.

What do you think of the new single from K Suave and Trippie Redd?

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, I got her doin' splits when she on top, yeah
She ride that d*ck like she ain't got no license
Poppin' that ecstasy, that is my vitamin
We breakin' the news just like the weatherman
I got her bent over, squirmin' like a fish
She said she new to this, so we gon' practice

K Suave Trippie Redd Miss The Rage new song new music
