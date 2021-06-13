K Shiday Snaps Over Nicki Minaj's "Seeing Green"

K Shiday has been a bubbling name in the rap game in recent times but her hunger is what's setting her apart from the other rappers in the game. Her lyricism is top notch and she's proven this time and time again. However, it was last year when she inked her deal with Gucci Mane's 1017 imprint that put a new set of eyes on her. Unfortunately, that label situation didn't end up working out but K Shiday is still applying pressure with each release.

This week, K Shiday slid through with a remix to Nicki Minaj's "Seeing Green." The rapper takes on the soulful production and flexes her lyrical muscle and cut-throat flow in a little under two minutes. "You can call me what you want but make sure bossy is a part of that/ Couple years in the army, n***a, tell me where my target at," she raps.

Shiday's latest freestyle is a testament to work ethic and drive. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Let me slow it down, you know, I lost you at the intro

And please don't call me sis, I swear to God you not my kinfolk

I just might smack a bitch, decisions off of impulse

And I can walk on water with no flippers, still be 10 toes