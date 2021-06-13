mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

K Shiday Snaps Over Nicki Minaj's "Seeing Green"

Aron A.
June 13, 2021 17:20
20 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Seeing Green
K Shiday

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

K Shiday tackles the soulful production of Nicki Minaj's "Seeing Green."


K Shiday has been a bubbling name in the rap game in recent times but her hunger is what's setting her apart from the other rappers in the game. Her lyricism is top notch and she's proven this time and time again. However, it was last year when she inked her deal with Gucci Mane's 1017 imprint that put a new set of eyes on her. Unfortunately, that label situation didn't end up working out but K Shiday is still applying pressure with each release.

This week, K Shiday slid through with a remix to Nicki Minaj's "Seeing Green." The rapper takes on the soulful production and flexes her lyrical muscle and cut-throat flow in a little under two minutes. "You can call me what you want but make sure bossy is a part of that/ Couple years in the army, n***a, tell me where my target at," she raps.

Shiday's latest freestyle is a testament to work ethic and drive. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics 
Let me slow it down, you know, I lost you at the intro
And please don't call me sis, I swear to God you not my kinfolk
I just might smack a bitch, decisions off of impulse
And I can walk on water with no flippers, still be 10 toes

K Shiday
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  20
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
K Shiday
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS K Shiday Snaps Over Nicki Minaj's "Seeing Green"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject