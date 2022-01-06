mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

K Shiday Drops "Vaccine Freestyle"

Aron A.
January 05, 2022 19:51
156 Views
03
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Vaccine Freestyle
K Shiday

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
38% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

K Shiday shares a brand new freestyle.


You may have gotten familiar with the name K Shiday last year when Gucci Mane started to rev up the engines for the 1017 takeover. She appeared on "No Luv" alongside Enchanting, Gucci Mane, Bigg Scarr, and Key Glock. However, she announced last year that she's parted ways from the label.

The rapper continues to flood the streets with new music as she showcases her versatility. This week, K Shiday slid through with the release of her new "Vaccine Freestyle." The downtempo, guitar-laden production serves as a perfect backdrop to complement her dreamy R&B style. We've heard her spit bars but there's a deeper sense of comfort in her delivery when she's in her R&B bag and we're excited to hear more of it.

Check out her latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Can't forget that shit I told you
Is you buggin'?
I promised I would never fold, too
You be thuggin'

K Shiday
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  3
  1
  156
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
K Shiday
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS K Shiday Drops "Vaccine Freestyle"
03
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject