K Shiday Drops "Vaccine Freestyle"

You may have gotten familiar with the name K Shiday last year when Gucci Mane started to rev up the engines for the 1017 takeover. She appeared on "No Luv" alongside Enchanting, Gucci Mane, Bigg Scarr, and Key Glock. However, she announced last year that she's parted ways from the label.

The rapper continues to flood the streets with new music as she showcases her versatility. This week, K Shiday slid through with the release of her new "Vaccine Freestyle." The downtempo, guitar-laden production serves as a perfect backdrop to complement her dreamy R&B style. We've heard her spit bars but there's a deeper sense of comfort in her delivery when she's in her R&B bag and we're excited to hear more of it.

Check out her latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Can't forget that shit I told you

Is you buggin'?

I promised I would never fold, too

You be thuggin'