Former K-pop band member Kris Wu was arrested on August 16 for suspicion of rape.

The thirty-year-old star faces allegations from a 17-year-old girl who first shared her story on social media. She claims she was coerced into drinking, and was then taken advantage of, by Wu. She also stated after sharing her story, she was contacted by seven other girls who said EXO members had tried to seduce them with offers of job opportunities.

The former Travis Scott and Jhene Aiko collaborator denied the claims, receiving harsh backlash online and losing endorsement deals from at least 10 brands including Louis Vuitton and Porsche.

Kris Wu at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in 2020 - Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Wu was first detained on August 1 while police investigated the authenticity of social media posts describing Wu’s alleged assaults.

According to reports obtained by the Associated Press from the Beijing district of Chaoyang, Wu’s arrest was formally approved on August 16, but no further details about his arrest were revealed.

We will keep you updated as the story continues to develop.

[via]