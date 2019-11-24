Goo Hara, a former member of the K-Pop group Kara, has reportedly passed away. TMZ reports that Hara was found dead at her home Sunday in South Korea. Authorities have not released the cause of death as it's still under investigation but police stated suicide is a possibility.

Hara reportedly attempted suicide back in May and was hospitalized for some time. It occurred after an ex-boyfriend tried blackmailing her, threatening to release a sex video. She later apologized to her fans for causing “concerns and a commotion.” “I am recovering,” Goo said in an interview after the incident. “I had been in agony over a number of overlapping issues… But from now on, I will steel my heart and try to be healthy.”

Hours before her death, Goo posted a photo of herself lying in bed to her 1.6 million Instagram followers. The caption read “Good night,”

Hara's death comes a month after another former K-Pop singer, Sulli, was found dead and authorities suspect that was suicide.

Hara joined Kara in 2008. She released a solo hit in 2015 and released another song, "Midnight Queen," just a few weeks ago.

Hara was 28. R.I.P.