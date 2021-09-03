There are thousands of reasons why a certain faction of the global public has refused to get vaccinated. Many have taken to social media to speak out about their distrust of the COVID-19 vaccine while others have personal issues, and K. Michelle recently shared why getting vaccinated could pose severe health problems.

Over the years, the singer has been vocal about her cosmetic surgery journey as she has undergone treatments to take out certain enhancements she injected into her body. These augmentations have reportedly caused near-fatal moments for K. Michelle and have misshapen certain parts of her body, and now she claims that the COVID vaccine does not pair well with silicone.



Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

"Silicone and the vaccine don't mix well together," she said in a video. "It makes you extremely sick. So, I have to make a decision about fighting a sickness when I'm just getting healthy again and the chances of what the vaccine might do to me. 'Cause you'll never fully get silicone out of your body. This is something you're stuck with for the rest of your life, which is why I try to talk to women and let them know that the girls you see are sick. It's not hat you think it is."

"But, yeah. Sixteen surgeries later, four blood transfusions later." Watch K. Michelle warn others about cosmetic surgery below.