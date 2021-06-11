K. Michelle is teasing "new music and shows" on the way with a new post on Instagram, back with dark hair after receiving backlash for pictures she posted, Thursday, rocking pink hair.

"RISE! Be great it’s your birth right," she wrote in the caption of her new post. "I’m just getting started, sorry I'm back FINALLY healthy. Pop out season. New music and shows coming #uwillhave2deal."



Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

Michelle appears to be doing well after fans harassed her on social media for posting pictures, in which she appeared to look very different from her usual self. Afterward, she released a video on YouTube responding to the comments.

"Clearly it's me," she said in the video. "I've been this color forever. I've clearly been doing a TV show... I've been in the studio every day. I don't know possibly when I would have had time to get a facelift or—in two days when y'all have seen me already on live."

"Yeah, I have hair, I have makeup, lighting, people shooting and stuff for me," she continued. "Y'all are crazy. Do you see this is me? At first, I was just like, 'Oh, okay. Let me just ignore it or whatever 'cause that's just how people are.' But you're f*cking bullying somebody. What if somebody f*ckin' had problems? I'm the person trying to help people with plastic surgery. I haven't did nothing. I haven't did nothing to my face. Y'all should stop that."