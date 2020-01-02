K. Michelle Spits Bars Over Cardi B's "Money" Beat

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming studio album All Monsters Are Human which hits the streets on January 31, K. Michelle dropped off her latest mixtape, Not 1 F*ck Given. The yodeller, R&B vocalist, country singer, and piano and guitar player continues to share her musical skills with the world, but not many know that she likes to dabble in the rap game, as well.

Not 1 F*ck Given is a project that spans from love jams to club tracks, and one song is a K. Michelle remix to a Cardi B favorite. "Money" had gone three-times platinum for the Bronx rapper so Kimberly grabbed the award-winning beat and spit a few bars of her own. "I know I’ve had you guys waiting for my album so I wanted to give you something to vibe to until then," K. Michelle shared with her fans on Instagram. "You know for years now we’ve had fun together remixing my favorite songs." Check out her version of "Money" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

F*ck n*ggas I'm poppin'

I don't trust 'em they plottin'

Tell 'em suck a d*ck, b*tch eat my ass

I don't really give 'em no option



