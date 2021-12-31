A moment of transparency went left after a fan thought they were sending K. Michelle a message of encouragement. Throughout her lengthy career, the R&B veteran has often shared her personal life with the public. Aside from her hit tracks, the world got to know K. Michelle even more during her reality television stints that included Love & Hip Hop as well as her spin-off series. That doesn't include the singer updating the public about her body reconstruction journey where K. Michelle has been correcting cosmetic surgery ills that have threatened her life.

K. has also been open about her desire to have children, even documenting her potential surrogacy on reality television, and that didn't work out. She reflected on that time in a recent social media post.



Noel Vasquez / Stringer / Getty Images

"I could've had twins 5 years ago but I thought I had money and selfishly want ONLY GIRLS," she wrote. "Two girls so after 200,000 later I just realize that all I wanted was my grandfather 2b n their lives like he was in Chase's life. I up yall. I could've just had the babies." It was a tough admission, so a fan responded with what they thought was a positive message.

"Cmon,K, u been thru darker storms, & always came thru shining..put on ur big girl thongs babe. [flexing arm emoji]," the person wrote. K. Michelle wasn't feeling it, so she replied, "Go to hell." The person was confused and added, "Huh? Wow, I'm supporting u k."

Reactions to this interaction were split, as some believed that K. Michelle was out of line, while others empathized with her and didn't believe that the fan's message was supportive. Check it out below.