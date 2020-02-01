mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

K. Michelle Shows That "All Monsters Are Human" On Her Latest Album

Erika Marie
January 31, 2020 21:29
CoverCover

All Monsters Are Human
K. Michelle

Maughty and nice.


As promised, K. Michelle has dropped off her R&B offering All Monsters Are Human. The outspoken songstress and Love & Hip Hop Hollywood reality star has been hyping the release of her latest record for weeks now, letting her "Rebels" know that while she has plans to dabble in other genres, R&B will always have her heart. However, Kimberly adds other sonic elements that mix in her love for country music—just give "Ciara's Prayer" a spin.

All Monsters Are Human is filled with lovelorn song sprinkled in with a few naughty lyrics which has been right up K. Michelle's alley for years. Earlier this month, the singer released her Not 1 F*ck Given mixtape where she even showcased her rap skills over familiar beats. Both albums are feature-less as K. aims to prove that her talents are good enough to stand all on their own. She recently called the new R&B scene "boring," so give All Monsters Are Human a few spins and let us know what you think of K. Michelle's latest. 

Tracklist

1. Just Like Jay
2. That Game
3. The Rain
4. All the Lovers
5. Something New
6. Ciara's Prayer
7. Omg
8. Supahood
9. Love on Me
10. I Don't Like You
11. Table For One
12. Can't Let (You Get Away)
13. The Worst

