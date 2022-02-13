mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

K. Michelle Shoots Her Shot On "Scooch"

Alexander Cole
February 13, 2022 11:38
Image via K. Michelle

K. Michelle is back with a smooth r&b slow jam called "Scooch."


The Winter is always a good time for some new r&b tracks as the cold can have you yearning for your love or even a past one. K. Michelle understands this better than anyone as she recently came through for her fans on Friday and dropped a brand new track called "Scooch" which is a tale of a woman who is ready to risk it all, even if she's already in a relationship.

It is a tale as old as time itself and K. Michelle gives her own unique spin on it. Throughout the song, she spots a man to who she is very much attracted, and it prompts her to shoot her shot. The vocal performances here are smooth, and overall, it is the sort of r&b effort one can expect from Michelle.

You can stream the new song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't want no one night stand
But I gotta take this chance
I usually don't do this
But this one shot I can't miss
Boy, I hope I ain't too forward
Might be too much for you

