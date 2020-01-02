K. Michelle Shares "Not 1 F*ck Given" Mixtape, Announces "All Monsters Are Human" Album Release Date

In 2012, she told us she had 0 F*cks Given; on Valentine's Day 2014 she reminded us there were Still No F*cks Given; and to kick off the new year, K. Michelle is letting the world know that she's entering 2020 with Not 1 F*ck Given. Fans are awaiting the Memphis singer's forthcoming studio project All Monsters Are Human, which Kimberly has revealed will arrive on January 31.

In the meantime, K. Michelle has dropped off her latest mixtape Not 1 F*ck Given as a treat for her fans. The singer shared a lengthy message to her supporters on Instagram where she called All Monsters Are Human a "masterpiece." She wrote, "Where do I begin? Well first I just want to say thank you for loving on me. The last two years have been a real journey and growing experience for me. I literally was fighting for my life. I know I’ve had you guys waiting for my album so I wanted to give you something to vibe to until then. You know for years now we’ve had fun together remixing my favorite songs." Check out her full post, the tracklist for her new mixtape, and stream Not 1 F*ck Given below.

Tracklist

1. Fill It Up

2. Playing Games

3. Heaven I Need a Hug

4. Money

5. You

6. Tripping

7. Never Scared

8. Please Don't Judge ME

9. I Wanna Fall

10. Willy Wonka

11. New Song

12. Last Time I Checked

13. Country Time

14. Fool

15. Death Do Us Part