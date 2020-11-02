It looks like there might be some beef brewing between K. Michelle and Keyshia Cole.

K. Michelle has been making headlines because of her tendency to meddle in other people's situations. The singer seemingly loves to get involved in beef, going up against Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher this summer. Her messiness didn't stop there because, this week, she appears to want some smoke with Keyshia Cole.

The two are always compared because the fans find that they look alike so, for years, they've been linked. But K. Michelle might not be fond of Keyshia Cole, seemingly coming for her on Instagram Stories.

Keyshia Cole warned emerging artists of the fakeness in the music industry, saying, "Gotta watch these Industry people, some be fake as F***CK!!!! Fr."

It looks like K. Michelle saw the post and felt like chiming in.

"But you the fakest one," she added onto her Instagram Stories. While she doesn't call out Keyshia by name, the timing was too coincidental for people not to take notice. "I laugh," she continued.

When the posts were picked up by The Shade Room, Bow Wow got involved to back up his girl, Keyshia Cole. "Yall gone lay off my boo," he wrote in the comments.

Do you think K. Michelle was trying to get messy by sending subliminal shots at Keyshia Cole? Or is this unrelated?