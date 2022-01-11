K. Michelle has one last R&B album for us, and from the sounds of things, she's going to make sure it hits hard. The 39-year-old recently told her Twitter followers that she's working on her last project – rumoured to be called I'm the Problem – from the often-emotional genre, also sharing that she'll be dropping a single in February.

"My R&B album is definitely some ole school 90s R&B crying shit," she teased. "I'm just going to pick the songs that show my true emotions. This is my last. I want to end honest."

As Hot97 points out, the mother of one also addressed the ongoing R&B renaissance in another post. "It's a lot of awesome R&B music out now," she began. "The sound is just different right now. Every artist has their [own] take and version of R&B, and that's what makes it so dope." She mentioned that she particularly loves anything with 90s vibes, name-dropping artists like The Jagged Edge, Mary, Brandy, and Usher.

When she's not making music, the Memphis-born vocalist has also been spending some time in front of the camera, filming Single Black Female, which is set to premiere on Lifetime TV on Saturday, February 5th.

She may be stepping away from the R&B scene, but it's been reported that K. Michelle also has a country album in the works; check back in with HNHH for updates on that and other projects from your favourite artists at a later date.

