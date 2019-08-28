While K. Michelle is prepping a new television show that will help women cope with plastic surgeries gone wrong - since she has experienced the unfortunate events herself - the 34-year-old has reportedly been met with some financial issues along the way. The Blast reports that the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star has been hit with a hefty tax lien worth over $16,000.

The publication details how K. Michelle (born Kimberly Michelle Pate) owes The Georgia Department of Revenue $16,029.70 for the year 2017. The original balance was said to be $11,260 but after an accumulation of interest worth $878, penalties that rack up to $1,589.39, collection fees of $2,252 with another unknown cost of $50 the grand total now sits at over $16K.

If the lien isn't paid off by an unmentioned due date, Uncle Sam may begin seizing her property and grabbing her assets to make up for the unpaid bill.



In other K. Michelle updates, she recently lashed out at Blac Chyna's moves to do music. "This music is something you fight for your whole life. It's not something that you just automatically know that you wanna do," she said. "This be people's last resort. The gift that God gave me? That is not the last resort to your d*ck s*cking that didn't work."