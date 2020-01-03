mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

K. Michelle Remixes Nipsey Hussle's Hit On Her Song "Last Time I Checked"

Erika Marie
January 03, 2020 01:27
K. Michelle Instagram

Last Time I Checked
K. Michelle

Kimberly spits a bar or two.


We're slowly approaching the one year anniversary of Nipsey Hussle's death and the hip hop world continues to mourn the beloved star. Prosecutors are steadily building a case against suspected shooter Eric Holder, and in the meantime, memorials and tributes are revealed anew as time rolls on.

Singer, and apparently rapper, K. Michelle recently released her mixtape Not 1 F*ck Givenwhere she puts her spin on some of our favorite hits, and that includes Nipsey Hussle's "Last Time That I Checc'd" featuring his good friend YG. The 2018 single reached new heights following Nipsey's untimely death and has become one of many fan favorites of the Los Angeles rapper. K. Michelle tackles the beat with boastful rhymes to show her foes that she's not to be messed with, so give it a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

RIP to Nipsey
'Bout to take it back UGK with the Pimp C
Skuurt, pull up in that six-speed 
Been the realest voice in the game a young Mary
Switch up the flow didn't even break a sweat
They gettin' scared, they take me as a threat
I raised the bar no need to double check
Foot on they throat, I'm 'bout to break they neck

