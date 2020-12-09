When an artist commits a despicable act in their personal life, it can sometimes be hard to separate it from their music. While many would consider R. Kelly's past to be a deeply disconcerting dealbreaker and have chosen to boycott him and his music entirely, K. Michelle feels differently. In a series of tweets on December 9, she opened up about missing R. Kelly's mentorship, claiming she took his teachings for granted.

"I swear if Rob was here so many of my musical questions would be answered," she began. "If you have a mentor u need to learn as much musically as possible, but I took so days of learning for granted never knowing this would happen to him."

She explained in another tweet that she's trying to create an honest-to-god, authentic R&B album, and wishes that she could play it for him and get his two cents on it. "I’m trying to create the most genuine Last R&B record and I really need to play it for him but u can’t," she wrote, adding that she needs to find the confidence to do it on her own. "It hurts. I have to be confident In my skills and do this alone."



She clarified that she is not trying to condone the actions that put R. Kelly behind bars, but simply speak on his musical talent alone. "Once again i’m not defending single soul. Wrong is wrong," she tweeted. "But within separating the man from the music, musically I’ve trusted him my whole career and now it’s time to trust my own self."

"No one will ever understand how heavy it is watching the person who saved your life be crucified in front of the world for their sickness," she concluded.



