It's been one of K. Michelle's dreams to become a mother once again, but the All Monsters Are Human singer hasn't had the best of luck. Viewers watched on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood as K. Michelle and her potential surrogate had a massive falling out, but that hasn't hindered her from pressing forward. As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the world, causing many people to panic and worry about their health, K. Michelle shared a few thoughts of what it's been like for her as she continues her IVF treatments.

"Going through IVF in the midst of the Corona virus, is probably one of the most stressful things I’ve had to deal with," the singer admitted. "By 11pm I will have poked myself in the stomach a total of 8 times today. This is my LAST cycle of IVF." She added that she's only been producing "boy embryos" and is "praying for at least 1 little girl."

K. Michelle added that her doctor "specializes in designer babies" so she and her partner, Dr. Kastan Sims, have the option of choosing their child's gender. "If this doesn’t work I’ll be having two little boys and I’ll be a All boy mom with 3 boys. At this point i’m blessed either way. Some women can’t have kids at all so I won’t complain." She also made it clear that she's choosing to use a surrogate for her mental health, not because she can't carry a child.

"I’m finally going to get it done this year. I’ve takin my time to do it the right way. I appreciate all the prayers keep sending them to God he’s listening." Check out her message in full below.