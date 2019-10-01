The latest episode of Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood had K. Michelle doing her day one homie dirty. As the story goes, the recent episode saw K. Michelle conducting an interview and trashing her castmates Moniece and Apryl and their struggling singing career and skills behind the mic. Fans of the show couldn't help but respond on Twitter since Moniece had been K. Michelle's main friend since day one.

"If people don't realize K. Michelle is nobody's friend and is toxic & miserable af, I don't know when they'll get it. She's a trash ass friend, period. Elle Varner, Jonathan, and now Moniece. There's a common denominator and pattern, her BS," one Twitter wrote, while another added, "I don't disagree with kmichelle. I just think it was disloyal to talk shit about your friend on air."



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Moniece hasn't responded to the drama but she's made a subtle power move by re-tweeting lots of messages from fans who really love her music. "I give props when it’s due @KalisWorld LOWKEY got a HIT on her hands! This is what the show should be focusing on. And who ever wrote this song 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾," one fan wrote.

Peep more reactions to K. Michelle below and let us know what you think.