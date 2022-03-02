K. Michelle knows just what to do to keep the attention on her. We've come to love the 39-year-old singer through her dramatic ways on Love & Hip-Hop, constantly getting into messy situations with her co-stars. Her mouth has been known to get her in trouble but this week, she's not trending because of anything she said.

On Wednesday (March 2), K. Michelle started trending on social media because of something she did during a recent performance. Singing a cover of "Can You Stand The Rain," K. Michelle was feeling frisky and pulled out her breasts for a moment, flashing the crowd before putting her top back on.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The performance took place in Houston a few days ago and K. has been posting pictures from it on her numerous accounts since then. She has not said much about flashing the crowd though, using her platform to promote her upcoming new album, I'm The Problem. She recently released her latest single, "Scooch," to promote the forthcoming body of work.

It's unclear why K. Michelle decided to lift her top up for the crowd but the front row was definitely enjoying themselves during the moment, letting out an excited cheer when she flashed them.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think in the comments.



