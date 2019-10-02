It's about that time for K. Michelle to hit the road once again. The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star may be a polarizing figure due to her often unfiltered remarks, but her undeniable talents keep fans waiting in the wings for her next moves. Earlier this year, K. shared that she was crafting her next project, All Monsters Are Human, an album that follows up her 2017 release, Kimberly: The People I Used to Know.

On Tuesday, the singer took to her Instagram to share with her 6.4 million followers that she will embark on a 16-date tour, although that number is subject to change. The Over Some D*ck Tour will commence on November 11 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and conclude in Las Vegas on December 5. K. Michelle shared the inspiration behind the name of her tour by writing, "I’ve written a lot of my music OVER SOME D*CK, so now i’m OVER SOME D*CK."

"Come talk sh*t with me. Come sing some songs OLD and from the brand new album," she continued. "Red wig and Kimberly will be performing. Tickets go on sale FRIDAY but I got the presale link below. Rebels, it’s TIME!" K. Michelle has yet to share the release date for All Monsters Are Human, but we're sure that it will coincide with her tour. Check out all of the Over Some D*ck tour dates below.