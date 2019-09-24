mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

K Major Tags Jacquees For His Sensual New Song "Underneath"

Aron A.
September 24, 2019 19:07
Underneath
K Major Feat. Jacquees

K Major and Jacquees are back at it again for "Underneath."


What happens when you put K Major and Jacquees on the same track? R&B magic. The two work great together, as we've heard before on "Ain't Yo Girl." Now, they've joined forces once again for their new collaboration, "Underneath." This one falls more into a traditional R&B song as the two deliver a sultry love joint specifically meant for the ladies. In comparison to their previous collab, this one is definitely meant for after the club rather than in the club itself. Mr. Smith and The Five Points Bakery handle the production on the song and deliver a whole vibe for K Major and Jacquees to do their thing. 

Both K Major and Jacquees are readying the release of a new album. The Cash Money singer recently released "Verify" with Young Thug and Gunna off of Round II.

Quotable Lyrics
Climb on top of me, girl take your time
Take your time, I ain't going nowhere
You can hardly breathe when I'm inside
It goes down when we under the sheets

