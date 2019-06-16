K. Forest Kicks Off New Series With "After The Heatwave"

K. Forest has kicked off his latest Forest Fire Fridays series, named after his project series of the same name.

Starting things off with "After The Haatwave," K. Forest gifts listeners with a considerably more alternative soundscape dominated by hazy falsettos and a soothing and minimal backdrop.

"Im setting it off real smooth with this one," K. remarks if the new track. "Its going to be a hot summer."

While it's a different sound coming from the singer, the new track finds itself in a cohesive place in K. Forest's catalog, lengthening the Brampton native's streak of smooth offerings that make for addictive and easy listens. Don't hesitate to get into "After The Heatwave" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

Been all by myself, come around

You keep me company and you're the one

You just look like peace

The sweetest you can be