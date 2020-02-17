K. Forest Kicks Off A New Campaign With "Against The Wall"

K. Forest has touched back down with his newest "Against The Wall" track. The new selection finds the Canadian singer-songwriter in his element as he preps the arrival of his next album.

"I find that I execute best when my back is against the wall, When the Pressure is overwhelming and time isn't a luxury," K. Forest pens of the new track. "That’s when I know it’s go time."

Listeners can expect to hear "Against The Wall" on K. Forest's Memory Springs studio effort. While his last official project arrived in 2018 via Forest Fire II, K. Forest opted to issue its predecessor Forest Fire on streaming platforms last year. Be sure to revisit both after lending your ear to "Against The Wall."

Quotable Lyrics

I done have my back against the wall

Drop advances money from the law

Rollin' blunts and mixin' alcohol

Even then man I knew I'd have it all