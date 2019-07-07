K. Forest Continues The Series With "Silent"

This summer, K. Forest revved up his Forest Fire Fridays, unleashing a string of loose drops designed to satiate patient fans. It's safe to say that K. has noticeably been in his proverbial bag, reverting to the Afro-Caribbean influenced sounds that shaped his most memorable tracks and this week, he maintains the routine with the drop of his "Silent" track.

The minimal single comes courtesy of the production duo formed by Forest and collaborator dF as K. Forest is left to his own devices to glide freely over the backdrop. Once more, he cements his place as one of the more inventive voices to emerge from his city, reviving the excitement that surrounded earlier iterations of the likes of PartyNextDoor and The Weeknd.

Quotable Lyrics

I make the product then they bite it

I gave them hook, yes I gave them hook

Aye shorty let's go somewhere private

Off the record, this is off the books