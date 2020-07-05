mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

K Camp's Hot Streak Continues With RARE Sounds' Compilation "RARE Family"

July 05, 2020 15:12
K Camp's hot streak continues with the family.


K Camp is having a hell of a run this year and it's evident he's not allowing that momentum to die down. Months after releasing Kiss 5, he's making sure to shine a light on the RARE Sound roster with their new compilation tape. The rapper released RARE Family just in time for the long weekend which highlights several artists on the label such as True Story Gee and Genius. With 12 tracks in total, K Camp enlists a slew of collaborators from across the country such as Yella Beezy, Eearz, and Mozzy. The project was led by the singles, "Pineapple Juice" and "Cry To You" that K Camp released over the past few months in the lead up to dropping RARE Family.

Check the project out below. 

