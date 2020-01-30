K Camp's Artist True Story Gee Makes His Mark With "Racks"

Next up out of K Camp's RARE Sound imprint is True Story Gee, the label's first signee. As teens, K Camp and Gee were in rival groups of friends, knowing each other since the age of 10 through their parents. Over the years they have become close, with Camp taking Gee on the road through his various tours showing him the inner workings of being a performer.

In late February, True Story Gee will follow up his last project, Shannon's Boy Forever, with Trap Melody Kid. The first single from the project is "Racks" featuring K Camp and True Story Ro. The RARE Sound CEO K Camp, riding his success of "Lottery," exclusively tells HotNewHipHop via email, "The track is hard, I'm proud of Gee. He's got a real hit on him." True Story Gee expresses the same sentiments as his longtime friend sharing, "'Racks' is one of the hardest songs that's about to drop in 2020, we have way more waves dropping this year so stay tuned!"

Listen to the new record below, premiering exclusively via HNHH, and let us know if you're rocking with it.



Image via RARE Sound

Quotable Lyrics:

Clarity all in the face

Mixing Dapper Dan with BAPE

Flyer than a jet, get a check, like an astronaut I'm out in space

I know they upset, keep my foot on they neck, and my blammer strapped on my waist