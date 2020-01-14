Interscope Records has been taking a few hits from their artists lately. Tory Lanez never made good on his promise, but just one month ago the singer took to social media and wrote, "If y’all don’t stop playing w/ me..Ima expose what’s really going on in that f*cking building." Then, he told Drink Champs that while he was creating his hit record Chixtape 5, Interscope wasn't helpful along the way and that it was his team that made things happen.



On Monday, K Camp decided to call out the major record label on Twitter because he's obviously frustrated with how they're handling him as an artist. "I’m tired of the bullsh*t...I got over 100 Million streams on lottery 15+ million tik tok videos with no major Label support!" he said of his popular single, "Lottery." He added, "Just me and my team! @Interscope if ur not gonna support my sh*t let me go! Been putting my own money up for years. At this point y’all playing w me mine."

He continued, "Lottery should be the biggest song in the world right now. How many times we gotta keep putting up HITS to show y’all this sh*t real We need answers @Joeyie!" K Camp tagged Joie Manda, the executive vice president of Interscope. "IM NOT DROPPING KISS 5 TILL I GET ANSWERS! I AINT NO ROOKIE N THIS SH*T! YALL CANT FOOL ME LIKE THESE OTHER N*GGAS! @Joeyie."

No public responses have been issued, but we're sure that K Camp's phone has been ringing off the hook with the one. Give "Lottery" another listen below.