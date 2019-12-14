K Camp Unveils New Track "Ice Cold"

K Camp has come through to deliver on another solid addition to the rotation with his incredibly addictive "Ice Cold" track.
On it, the Atlanta-bred hitmaker goes solo as his signature delivery weaves the perfect soundtrack to shoot your shot. It comes with reduction outfitted by Retro Future and previews the highly-anticipated K.I.S.S 5 tape that Camp is currently cooking up.
The track was previously previewed during a Pandora Playback session in which K Camp paid a visit to Pandora's offices in Atlanta to play a few cuts for an intimate audience. During the sit-down, he also previewed another K.I.S.S. 5 track featuring Jacquees, confirming that he was actively in the studio finalizing the project.
Until that arrives enjoy "Ice Cold" down below.
Quotable Lyrics
I shoot shots, like Reggie Miller (Shoot)
Girl you look so familiar
She a bad one, she love Christian
She love diamonds, pay attention
Can I have you? Girl I want you